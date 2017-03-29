Fort Valley park prepares for spring season, adds scoreboards

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A park in Fort Valley is getting ready for the spring season by adding something new.

“So yeah, we’re busy getting everything ready,” said Peach County Parks and Recreation Director David Parrish. “And everybody is ready to play some ball.”

The Peach County Parks and Recreation Department knows what time it is.

“The first breath of warm air we feel in the winter, which as you know we didn’t have much of this year, people start thinking baseball,” said Parrish.

Spring means baseball, and Parrish has his crew already painting and fixing up South Peach Park in Fort Valley.

“This week is the first week of practice, we’ve got about 550 kids signed up in Peach County,” said Parrish.

That’s more than 550 players who will light up the scoreboard.

“There are old lightbulbs light it up–the digitals are so much better,” said Parrish.

But this year they’ll be lighting up three new digital scoreboards–including one at a baseball field at South Peach.

“They’re dynamite, the LED lights are great,” said Parrish.

And they’re reliable.

“People won’t notice these new scoreboards as much as you think because they work,” said Parrish. “It’s when they don’t work that people notice them.”

That’s what the county’s paying nearly $10,000 for.

“They’ve been very, since I’ve been here, very very open to fixing, replacing anything that makes the park better for the folks in Peach County,” said Parrish.

Making preparations for baseball season, just in time.