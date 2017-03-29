Fort Valley motorcycle ride and car show raising money for drug prevention

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – For the second year, the Fort Valley Department of Public Safety is rolling out a motorcycle ride and car show on Saturday.

It raises money for their D.A.R.E program at a local elementary school, which teaches children about the dangers of drugs and alcohol.

Captain Jerrell Smith came on 41Today to talk about the event. He says the bike ride is more than 100 miles through scenic Middle Georgia. The car show features both old school and new school rides.

To participate in the bike ride, riders must donate $25 and passengers must donate $20.

A meal is included in the price, but if you don’t ride, the meal is $7.

The event is Saturday, April 1 at Fort Valley Festival Park.

Registration for the bike ride starts at 9 a.m. and kickstands are up at 10 a.m.

The car show begins at noon. For more information, call the Department of Public Safety at 478-825-3383.