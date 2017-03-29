Cherry Blossom Festival modifies parking plan

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A parking change will be occurring at the Cherry Blossom Festival Thursday, after organizers decided to make several adjustments.

Beginning at noon, Thursday, March 30th, Central City Park will have first come, first serve parking at the Willie Smokey Glover entrance.

This will include parking in front of the United Building, the gravel lot next to the Parks & Recreation office, the paved lot at Luther Williams Field, and the grassed area behind the field. Handicapped parking will still be available in front of the United Building.

All guests will exit behind Luther Williams Field.

The three park and walk lots will be open, and a second admission gate is opening at the top of Central City Park to help alleviate foot traffic along Willie Smokey Glover Drive.

The park and ride locations are still available, with one at the lot at the Macon Centreplex, and another on Riverside at New Street next to the Burger King.