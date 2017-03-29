Brexit Begins Today: What an English Seaside Town Thinks About the Looming Divorce

The Lifeboat is a pub catering to hipsters in Margate, England. Mo Abbas / NBC News

At a nearby bank, Greek priest Vissarion Kokliotis, 44, embodies Margate’s opposing views on Brexit.

“I don’t believe in the EU. You cannot take 28 different carpets, stitch them together and make a nice carpet,” he said, as he helped newly arrived compatriots to open a bank account.

They had come to work in Britain to escape Greece’s debt crisis by taking advantage of the EU’s free movement of labor, but were now worried Brexit would force them to return home.

Kokliotis said he was confident there would be no major changes in post-Brexit Britain.

“I will be praying for the future of this country,” he said.

Margate is a town about 80 miles east of London. Mo Abbas / NBC News