Body of Missing Disabled Teen Found in Vacant Indiana House

Aleah Beckerle Evansville Police Department

Authorities announced Wednesday that the body of missing special-needs teen Aleah Beckerle has been found.

The remains were discovered Monday in a vacant, rundown home in Evansville, Indiana, the same town Aleah disappeared from in July. An autopsy was performed and Vanderburg County Coroner Steve Lockyear confirmed the remains were those of Aleah.

No details about what, or who, led to the discovery have been released. A cause and manner of death have also not been released.

Related:

Desperate Search Continues for Missing Disabled Teen Aleah Beckerle

Then 19-year-old non-verbal teen was reported missing by her mother, Cara Beckerle, on Sunday, July 17, 2016, after she said she awoke and discovered Aleah was not in their home. A stroke as an infant had left Aleah almost completely immobile and in need of constant care.

Her wheelchair and daily medication, meant to help control severe seizures, were left behind, according to police. There was reportedly no forced entry to the home.

Thousands of community members turned out in various large-scale searches, but few clues were uncovered.

The case remains active and ongoing, and authorities ask that anyone with information is urged to call the Evansville Police Department at (812) 436-7979.

Aleah was featured in Dateline’s Missing in America online series shortly after she disappeared.