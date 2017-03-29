District Attorney David Cooke, Jr. wants an Animal Cruelty Protocol

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County District Attorney held a press conference Wednesday.

District Attorney David Cooke, Jr. said there is a divide between the Macon-Bibb County Animal Welfare staff and deputies from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

At times the two organizations are at odds over how animal cruelty cases should be handled. Cooke said he will be coming up with an Animal Cruelty Protocol.

Cooke spoke about one particular case were he felt animal welfare workers were too aggressive having someone arrested because one of his dogs was sick.

Cooke said, “A former teacher with a GoFundMe page from his old students, he was arrested when he got off the bus as he returned home from chemotherapy. Now of course when that case reached my desk we dismissed it.”

Cooke said he hopes to have that “Animal Cruelty Protocol” done in the next couple of weeks.

Macon-Bibb County spokesperson Chris Floore said, “The county is always looking for ways to improve.”