12 Dead After Church Van and Pickup Truck Crash Head On in Texas

Scene of crash in Concan,Texas on Wednesday, March, 29, 2017. WOAI KABB

The First Baptist New Braunfels church said in a statement on Facebook that a “group of our senior adults” were returning home from a three-day retreat when they were involved in the crash. The church said that counselors would be on hand Thursday and asked for prayers for the church family.

Church administrator Norm Hills told NBC News that the church had very little information and was “anxiously awaiting calls from DPS.”

Texas Governor Greg Abbott expressed his condolences in a statement on Twitter, saying, “We are saddened by the loss of life and our hearts go out to all those affected.”

Senator Ted Cruz, R-Texas, also tweeted a statement, saying his “prayers are with the families impacted by this tragic accident — especially for those who have lost loved ones.”