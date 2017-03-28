Why Russians Are in 'Hand-Grenade Range' of U.S. Troops in Syria

An American military vehicle is pictured on the outskirts of Manbij, Syria, on March 7. Arab 24 via AP

So it is a high-stakes game for the U.S. but especially Russia, whose rulers would have been forgiven for hoping that a Trump White House would improve relations after years of tensions under former President Barack Obama, analysts said.

The Russians are learning that under the new White House they have to “deliver a service or have nothing,” RUSI’s Sutyagin said. “It is becoming more and more evident that Trump … would not be willing to cooperate with Russia without really substantial Russian contribution.”

Jon Alterman, the director of the Middle East Program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, warned against viewing the Russians as allies.

“The people in the military have been watching the Russians up close,” he said. The Russians “are not allies and they are not going to be allies.”

Alterman also suggested that Moscow’s approach toward terrorism made it an unreliable associate.

“The way the Russians view counterterrorism is about cowing people into submission, which makes problems in the future,” he said.