Wells Fargo Agrees to $110 Million Fake Accounts Settlement

Wells Fargo headquarters in San Francisco. Reuters

The practice has been a source of controversy for the bank, and customer advocates and politicians had been pressuring Wells to give up its right to use arbitration.

“We believe this is an outstanding result obtained for the benefit of a proposed nationwide class, notwithstanding Wells Fargo’s effort to block the class action with an arbitration clause,” said Derek Loeser, a partner with Keller Rohrback, one of the firms that filed a class-action suit against the bank.

After paying attorneys’ fees, the $110 million will first go to cover any customers’ out-of-pocket losses or fees that they may have incurred resulting from the unauthorized accounts. All remaining money will be divided among the all affected customers.

San Francisco-based Wells Fargo has seen

sharp declines in new account openings and bank traffic, and it has been working to restore customers’ trust since the practices came to light.

The biggest scandal in the bank’s history led to the abrupt retirement of its chief executive, John Stumpf. In response to the scandal, Wells has changed its sales practices, ousted other executives and called tens of millions of customers to check on whether they truly opened the accounts in question.

“This agreement is another step in our journey to make things right with customers,” Wells Fargo Chief Executive Tim Sloan, who took over in October, said in a statement.

Wells Fargo’s board of directors is conducting an investigation into the bank’s sales practices, a report that is expected to be out in April ahead of the annual shareholder meeting. The board has already cut bonuses to major executives.