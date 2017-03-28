USA Gymnastics Blasted for Skipping Senate Hearing on Sex Abuse

Sen. Dianne Feinstein JIM WATSON / AFP – Getty Images

Rick Adams of the U.S. Olympic Committee also slammed USA Gymnastics, saying the volume of the accusations against Nassar and others suggests the organization “should have known” about an alleged predator in its midst.

“I believe that the athletes have spoken very clearly to what is a flawed culture, where the brand and the sport and the results are given a higher priority than the health and well-being of the athletes,” Adams said. “And that is what we need to change.”

He said the U.S. Olympic Committee’s just-launched Center for SafeSport would also strengthen the response to athlete abuse by creating an independent system for reporting and investigating allegations.

“The Olympic community failed and must do better,” Adams said.

Jessica Howard, a rhythmic gymnastics champion who said she was repeatedly molested by Nassar at the training ranch run by famed coaches Bela and Marta Karolyi, said she witnessed USA Gymnastics’ lax attitude during her years as a member of the board of directors.

“The meetings seemed to revolve around two things: money and medals. When a sexual abuse case came up during my time on the board, the concern was about the reputation of the coach — not the accusation of the athlete,” she said.