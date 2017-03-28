Trump Proposes Slashing NIH by $1.2 Billion Immediately

U.S. President Donald Trump reacts with HHS Secretary Tom Price (L) and Vice President Mike Pence (R) in the Oval Office of the White House on March 24, 2017 in Washington, DC. Pool / Getty Images

“His focus is on cutting science programs,” Charles Kieffer, Democratic staff director on the Senate Appropriations Committee, told a panel at the Bipartisan Policy Center on Tuesday.

“ They are forcing these rob-Peter-to-pay-Paul decisions that will have consequences for a generation.”

The Trump proposals would slice $1.2 billion from a $31.6 billion NIH budget as it was laid out in the December continuing resolution. They also target health and science programs across other government agencies, including plans to:

Take $350 million from the National Science Foundation’s $6.9 billion budget

Cut $37 million from the Department of Energy’s $5.3 billion worth of science programs

Excise $48 million from the Environmental Protection Agency’s research and development budget of $483 million

Cut in half the $101 million Teen Pregnancy Prevention program

Reduce Food and Drug Administration staff spending by $40 million

Cut domestic and global HIV/AIDS programs by $100 million plus cut the Presidential Emergency Program for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) $4.3 billion budget by $242 million

Completely delete the $72 million Global Health Security fund at the State Department and cut other global health programs by $90 million and $62 million for global family planning

Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price is scheduled to

appear before the House Committee on Appropriations Wednesday to explain the proposals.