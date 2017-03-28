Trump Proposes Slashing NIH by $1.2 Billion Immediately

Pool / Getty Images
“His focus is on cutting science programs,” Charles Kieffer, Democratic staff director on the Senate Appropriations Committee, told a panel at the Bipartisan Policy Center on Tuesday.
“They are forcing these rob-Peter-to-pay-Paul decisions that will have consequences for a generation,” Kieffer added.
The Trump proposals would slice $1.2 billion from a $31.6 billion NIH budget as it was laid out in the December continuing resolution. They also target health and science programs across other government agencies, including plans to:
- Take $350 million from the National Science Foundation’s $6.9 billion budget
- Cut $37 million from the Department of Energy’s $5.3 billion worth of science programs
- Excise $48 million from the Environmental Protection Agency’s research and development budget of $483 million
- Cut in half the $101 million Teen Pregnancy Prevention program
- Reduce Food and Drug Administration staff spending by $40 million
- Cut domestic and global HIV/AIDS programs by $100 million plus cut the Presidential Emergency Program for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) $4.3 billion budget by $242 million
- Completely delete the $72 million Global Health Security fund at the State Department and cut other global health programs by $90 million and $62 million for global family planning
Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price is scheduled to
appear before the House Committee on Appropriations Wednesday to explain the proposals.