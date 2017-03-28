Trump Aide Manafort Bought New York Homes With Cash

27 Howard St. in Manhattan NBC News

— In January, Manafort had the deed to the Brooklyn property transferred from the holding company to himself, and then took out a new $5.3 million loan, apparently to pay off the two previous loans, and an additional $1.2 million from the Federal Savings Bank. The CEO of that bank is Steve Calk, a member of Trump’s campaign economic advisory council.

Manafort also owns other properties in Florida and Virginia, including a Palm Beach Gardens mansion in Florida he purchased in 2007 for $1.5 million.

“It’s an unusual pattern that isn’t typical for real estate transactions,” Delston told NBC News.

Manafort said that borrowing against the value of a property is common when the properties increase in value. “My loans are all arm’s length transactions at or above market rates. The financing I put in place recently on a Brooklyn property is a straight-forward one-year construction loan secured by collateral. As is standard, the loan amount is based on the appraised value of the property after renovation, not the value of the property as-is.

“I have also engaged an architect and contractor to complete the construction within the next year. There is nothing out of the ordinary about them and I am confident anyone who isn’t afflicted with scandal-fever will come to the same conclusion.”