Russian Meddling in U.S. Election Possibly an 'Act of War': Cheney

Former Vice President Dick Cheney Money Sharma / AFP – Getty Images

Cheney’s statement comes at a time when both the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives intelligence committees are investigating alleged

Russian meddlin in the election that brought President Donald Trump to power.

U.S. intelligence agencies have concluded that

Russia conducted a covert hacking operation to undermine the U.S. election process, which evolved into an attempt to help Trump win the White House. They also believe with “a high level of confidence” that Putin became personally involved in the campaign to interfere in the election.

Cheney’s comments came up in the context of him speaking about the changing nature of the U.S. -Russia relationship being a threat to U.S. security and globalization.

In his speech to the Economic Times Global Business Summit in the Indian city of New Delhi on Monday, Cheney listed off some of Putin’s recent actions as examples of how he believes Russia is flexing its muscles as a global power.

Related:

Trump’s Rhetoric Has This Town Ready for War

George W. Bush’s vice president said he believes Putin “has designs on the Baltics … We know he wanted Crimea, he took it. Has aspirations in respect to Ukraine and is doing everything he can to find ways to undermine NATO.”

At the outset of his speech, Cheney emphasized that he “does not speak for anyone else; I am not part of the government anymore.”

He added: “My remarks today are very much my own and my own opinion.”