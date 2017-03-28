Rachel Dolezal: I'm 'Misunderstood' by Blacks and 'Slapped From Both Sides'

Amber Payne and Rachel Dolezal John Makely / NBC News

I think we discussed it too, the element of white privilege and the element of being able to shift between these two worlds is an element of privilege. What are your thoughts on that at this time after reflecting on that?

So again, I think that it’s undisputed that white privilege exists, for sure. And is something that is pervasive in our society. I do feel like my identity actually challenges white supremacy, not reinforcing it.

It challenges white supremacy or white privilege? Because I’m just trying to get your position and your connection to that idea of having white privilege.

Right, it challenges white supremacy, but I think when people say, “You have white privilege and that’s why you can choose your identity,” because that’s a common statement, we’re ignoring a massive amount of history, in which most often it’s actually been the opposite where Black and biracial people lived a white life. So maybe there’s again, light-skin privilege, white privilege, you know, there’s a range of privilege for sure, for maybe ethnically indeterminate people who have the “what are you” kind of question and then you have the option of asserting “I’m this or that” or letting that person identify you.

Right, I have the option of saying, “I’m biracial or I’m Black.” I don’t have the option of saying, ‘I’m white’ or do I?

Well, in some context, you may be seen as that. And Dr. Ann Morning talked about that in her book, “The Nature of Race,” which actually all of the books about race’s social construct that have been most influential in my life have been written by Black women: “The Nature of Race,” “Fatal Invention,” “Race in North America: Origin and Evolution of a Worldview.”

So all of those women, even Allison Hobbs, have chosen exile, talking about the history of racial passing in America. All those Black women have discussed the fluidity across the color lines in their own families, because three of those women were biracial as well and discussed how their parents and grandparents have moved in and out of those worlds and about why the dichotomy, why the binary still in 2017.

As far as the issues that are going on right now, what do you think is the most important thing that the administration should be focusing on?

Maybe, they should not focus on anything. [laughs] Maybe they can take a break and four years later, we can pick things back up.

It just seems like during [President Donald] Trump’s presidency, I expect race, power, and privilege is going to be amplified at every turn. I think it’s a little unpredictable what topics and issues that he’s going to make the biggest impact on with his administration, but from the attorney general, just a lot of Cabinet is really so disappointing. Once again, we have a white male, rich white male, in our power structure.

You chose a new name, an Igbo-Nigerian name. How did you come to choose this new Nigerian name as your new moniker?

It was actually given to me. Unfortunately, the press said I chose it randomly, which I didn’t. And at the end of the book, I discuss that an Igbo man reached out to me and really just said that, “We see you. My tribe sees you for who you are, and you have this high frequency in your soul and you’re incarnated into this white envelope. And you were brought here as a gift from the gods to challenge white supremacy spiritually.”

That was in January 2016, and I fully embraced the name as my legal name in October, so a few months later.

You have a one-year-old son. How has your life changed since bringing him into this world? What do you think you’ll tell your son about his cultural identity?

Well, I think that it’s important as a mother to support who our children are, and you kind of notice that as they grow and develop, whether it’s gender or sexual orientation, culture, the music that they want to listen to, the food that they like, so I’ll just be constantly encouraging him and guiding him toward what resonates with him. And he’s one, so right now, what resonates with him are toys and gadgets and buttons.

We have to talk hair. Your hair looks good. Did you do your hair?

I did. I actually had to give a plug: Boho Exotic Studios. My girl, she sent me two bundles, and I lightened and installed it.

You’re still doing hair.

Still doing hair.

Any final thing that you would like to add?

No, I just hope people read the book and really consider it for what’s in the book as the whole story. Little bits have come out as, you know, I’ve been called a liar and my parents have said they have the truth. But I think both were actually true.

I was born white, but I have an authentic Black identity and the book kind of develops that whole context of, how did that happen? What were all the steps along the way?