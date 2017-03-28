Pig’n Whistle bringing back memories and sauce for Cherry Blossom Festival

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Pig’n Whistle is returning to Macon!

The famous barbecue joint, which employed the likes of Otis Redding and Little Richard, will be passing out samples and selling its famous barbecue sauce this weekend.

Co-owner Mark Hooten and former employee David Stanley came on 41Today to talk about the reunion.

Stanley has fond memories of working back in the 60’s when Pig’n Whistle was so popular in Macon. He says all the famous musicians from Capricorn Studios would frequent the restaurant, including the Allman Brothers Band.

On April 1, the Pig’n Whistle will be hosting a V.I.P party during the Cherry Blossom street party in downtown Macon at the blacksmith shop. There will be a big yellow booth and you can get some Pig’n Whistle barbecue sauce.

