Pig ‘N Whistle restaurant bringing BBQ back to Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – If you’ve been around long enough to have eaten at the Pig ‘N Whistle, you know how mouthwatering the food was and you know its historic value to Macon’s music scene.

“Pig ‘N Whistle has a rich heritage I’d say with entertainers,” said former employee David Stanley.

But, if you haven’t been around long enough, you may still have a chance to taste some of the legendary barbecue sauce.

You may have heard the stories or been there to experience the unforgettable barbecue.

“The first (store) was built in 1805 in London. By the time it landed in Macon, Georgia it was June 28, 1928,” said owner Mark Hooten.

Stanley says Pig ‘N Whistle’s hey-day wasn’t until the mid 60’s.

“I went to work at the Pig ‘N Whistle in 1966. I was 15 years old and I was what you call a ‘cattle boy’,” said Stanley.

He would spend his days working and getting drink orders for customers.

“Little Richard Penniman worked at the Pig N Whistle, Otis Redding worked at the Pig ‘N Whistle,” he recalled.

The History behind the restaurant is almost as rich as their world class barbecue sauce.

“It has a unique flavor and a unique taste that people can identify with who remember the Pig N Whistle but it has a unique flavor for people being new to it for the first time,” said Hooten.

The barbecue spot that once was–is no longer in Macon.

“The Pig N Whistle was a great time in my life and I will always cherish the memories,” said Stanley.

But you can still find a little piece of it in every bottle of their famous barbecue sauce.

“A lot of people a little bit older than me have a lot of great memories of the Pig ‘N whistle barbecue,” said owner Scott Mitchell.

Travis Jean on Cherry Street is one of the stores where you can buy some of Pig ‘N Whistle’s sauce.

“I’ve had a lot of people say they grew up on Pig ‘N Whistle so it definitely does adds to our mix of stuff as far as Travis Jean,” Mitchell continued.

Even though the restaurant closed in December of 1978, you can still remember the good ol’ times by simply popping open a bottle of Macon’s musical history.

Hooten said they’ve considered bringing the Pig ‘N Whistle restaurant back to Macon.

For now, you can get a taste of the legendary sauce this Saturday at the corner of First and Poplar Street during the Cherry Blossom Festival.

The Pig ‘N Whistle barbecue sauce will also be making its debut in Publix grocery stores in the coming months.