Pair Behind Planned Parenthood Sting Videos Charged

The anti-abortion activists behind undercover videos targeting Planned Parenthood were charged Tuesday with 15 felony counts of invasion of privacy, according to a criminal complaint filed in California.

David Robert Daleiden and Sandra Susan Merritt “used manufactured identities and a fictitious bioresearch company to meet women’s healthcare providers and covertly record the private discussions they initiated,” California Attorney General Xavier Becerra said in a statement.

“The right to privacy is a cornerstone of California’s Constitution, and a right that is foundational in a free democratic society,” Becerra said. “We will not tolerate the criminal recording of confidential conversations.”

Daleiden and Merritt describe themselves as “citizen journalists” and investigators for the nonprofit, anti-abortion Center for Medical Progress. In a statement Tuesday night, the center responded by promising to release even more secret videos.

The duo were separately indicted in Texas early last year on charges of tampering with government documents and buying and selling human organs in connection with similar videos made in Texas. Those charges were dismissed last summer.

Tuesday’s complaint listed no attorneys of record for either Daleiden or Merritt.

In its statement, the Center for Medical Progress denounced the “bogus charges from Planned Parenthood’s political cronies” and said, “We look forward to showing the entire world what is on our yet-unreleased video tapes of Planned Parenthood’s criminal baby body parts enterprise.”

According to Tuesday’s complaint, filed in state Superior Court in San Francisco, Daleiden and Merritt posed as “Robert Sarkis” and “Susan Tennenbaum” of Biomax Procurement Services — a company they made up and registered with false documents, including fake driver’s licenses.

IMAGE: David Daleiden

