Oklahoma Man Uses AR-15 to Kill Three Teen Home Intruders

Police say Elizabeth Rodriguez drove the getaway car in a home invasion in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma. Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office

The trio who were fatally shot, around 12:30 p.m., included an 18-year-old man and two boys between 16 and 17. Police said the three allegedly forced their way into the home through a back door and were shot by the son of the homeowner following an exchange of words.

“Upon making entry to the home, one of the residents fired a rifle striking all three of the suspects,” the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Wagoner County Deputy Sheriff Nick Mahoney said that Rodriguez is being charged with the murders because she was in “commission of felony” when she allegedly dropped them off at the residence, meaning she had an intent to burglarize the home. He said the crime was random and there was no connection between the suspects and the homeowners.

Police said all of the unidentified suspects were wearing black clothes, masks and gloves. One was armed with a knife and another with brass knuckles. Two of the intruders died in the kitchen, while the other reached the driveway, “before succumbing to his injuries,” according to the statement.

The names of the son and homeowner will not be released by authorities until the investigation is complete. After the shooting, police said the son and homeowner made statements at the sheriff’s office.

Although authorities are approaching the shooting as self-defense, Mahoney said the investigation is open and the district attorney will ultimately decide whether charges are filed.

“They are looking at it as self-defense but they are also looking at any other possible way that it could be looked at,” Mahoney said.

Bloodshed like this is rare in the area, Mahoney told

NBC-affiliate KJRH. Broken Arrow, with a population of 103,500 people, is the largest suburb of Tulsa and is located about 15 miles east of the city.

“This isn’t something that happens frequently here,” Mahoney told NBC-affiliate KJRH. “We don’t generally have triple shootings inside Wagoner County. It’s a very nice neighborhood…the neighbors have all been concerned…it’s not something that happens.”