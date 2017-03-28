Infamous Terrorist 'Carlos the Jackal' Gets Third Life Sentence

Convicted Venezuelan terrorist Ilich Ramirez Sanchez, known as Carlos the Jackal, in March, 2004. EPA, File

In the 1970s and 1980s, the Marxist militant and self-dubbed “elite gunman” became a symbol of Cold War anti-imperialism and public enemy number one for Western governments.

He sealed his notoriety in 1975 with the hostage-taking of OPEC oil ministers in Vienna in the name of the Palestinian struggle, and went on to become an international gun-for-hire with Soviet bloc protectors.

The two life sentences he is already serving in France are for the murder of two French police officers and an informant in June 1975 and for a series of attacks on trains, a train station and a Paris street in 1982 and 1983 that killed 11 people and wounded about 150 more.