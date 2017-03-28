Firehouse Subs donates to Middle Georgia fire departments

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Firehouse Subs is staying true to its name by donating to fire departments across Middle Georgia.

The restaurant gives away sandwiches everyday–but sometimes, they just give away the dough.

“It really does make a difference,” said Macon Franchisee Schel Collins.

Four different fire departments from around Middle Georgia received grants thanks to the Firehouse Subs Foundation.

“We assume that fire departments have all the equipment they would ever need,” said Collins. “They don’t.”

Collins franchises the Firehouse Subs on Presidential Parkway in Macon.

“We get to see the donation events we get to here the stories about lives being saved,” said Collins.

He along with the Firehouse Subs Foundation hosted an event to award four Middle Georgia fire departments with equipment from grant money.

“$15,000 this is really going to enhance our education toolbox for the Macon-Bibb County Fire Department,” said Macon-Bibb Co. Fire Department Safety Educator Jeremy Webb.

Webb showed off the digital fire extinguisher training system.

“You’ll pull the pin out of the extinguisher, aim at the base of the fire from about 6 to 8 feet away, and sweep side to side,” said Webb.

The money comes from a simple question: would you like to round up?

“It’s amazing how many people round up, and they’ll even–if it’s three cents, they’ll round up more because they don’t feel like it’s enough,” said Collins.

The foundation uses that money to help fire departments.

“If you don’t use those extinguishers correctly, it can actually make matters worse,” said Webb. “So this hands-on tool that we have is going to teach the residents of Macon how to properly use the extinguisher and increase the confident that they need.”

Saving lives with every sandwich.