Dog Of The Week: Party Pup

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Party Pup is your Dog Of The Week this week.

She is less than a year old and very energetic. Party Pup is naturally a herding dog, and would be great for a young owner who enjoys spending time outdoors. She loves to run around and bark.

Reginia Brabham from Critical Care for Animal Angels (CCAA) came on to introduce Party Pup. Brabham says Party Pup would make a great watchdog as well.

Coming up on April 1, CCAA is having its Third Annual Easter Photos. For $10, you can get a professional picture taken of your animal. Lili Photography does the pictures and the money goes straight to CCAA vet bills.

The event is from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Houston Veterinary Clinic. For more information, visit the event Facebook page.

If you’d like to adopt Party Pup or any of the other dogs from Critical Care for Animal Angels visit their https://www.facebook.com/CriticalCareForAnimalAngels/.