Cyprus Connection: Manafort-Linked Accounts on Island Raised Red Flag

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Image: Vladimir Putin attends a joint press conference with his Slovenian counterpart.

Vladimir Putin attends a joint press conference with his Slovenian counterpart. ALEXANDER ZEMLIANICHENKO / AFP – Getty Images

Most of the assets of the Cyprus Popular Bank were taken over by the Bank of Cyprus in 2013. In a statement, Bank of Cyprus appeared to distance itself from Manafort.

“Bank of Cyprus has never had an extensive relationship with Mr. Manafort or any entities connected to him,” the statement said.

It said that while most of Cyprus Popular Bank’s assets were assumed by Bank of Cyprus in 2013, “these did not include any accounts or activities relating to Mr. Manafort either directly or indirectly.”

Cyprus’ attorney general, Costas Clerides, told NBC News that the Unit for Combating Money Laundering in Cyprus has handed information about Manafort’s financial activities to U.S. Treasury investigators.

Several U.S. senators have raised questions about Manafort’s financial relationship with Deripaska and his business links to Cyprus.

Last week, the Associated Press reported Manafort was on a

$10 million-a-year consulting contract with Deripaska and promised him in a 2005 memo to influence politics and news coverage “to greatly benefit the Putin government.”

“Mr. Manafort cannot confirm the authenticity of the memo cited by AP,” the statement from Manafort’s representatives said. “His representatives believe that Mr. Manafort complied with any applicable reporting laws and note that his relationship with Mr. Deripaska was described contemporaneously in press accounts.”

Image: -

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

Andrew Patrick Henry joins multiple artists to draw elaborate chalk art throughout Macon.
14 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Barnesville artist creates Macon-inspired chalk art
Read More»
Macon-Bibb Animal Welfare Director Sonja Adams says she loves her job because she gets to protect animals.
20 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Commission holds off on Animal Welfare resolution
Read More»
Firehouse Subs helps local fire departments with grants to buy equipment.
1 hour ago
0 Comments for this article
Firehouse Subs donates to Middle Georgia fire departments
Read More»
﻿
More News»
More News»