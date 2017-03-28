Cyprus Connection: Manafort-Linked Accounts on Island Raised Red Flag

Vladimir Putin attends a joint press conference with his Slovenian counterpart. ALEXANDER ZEMLIANICHENKO / AFP – Getty Images

Most of the assets of the Cyprus Popular Bank were taken over by the Bank of Cyprus in 2013. In a statement, Bank of Cyprus appeared to distance itself from Manafort.

“Bank of Cyprus has never had an extensive relationship with Mr. Manafort or any entities connected to him,” the statement said.

It said that while most of Cyprus Popular Bank’s assets were assumed by Bank of Cyprus in 2013, “these did not include any accounts or activities relating to Mr. Manafort either directly or indirectly.”

Cyprus’ attorney general, Costas Clerides, told NBC News that the Unit for Combating Money Laundering in Cyprus has handed information about Manafort’s financial activities to U.S. Treasury investigators.

Several U.S. senators have raised questions about Manafort’s financial relationship with Deripaska and his business links to Cyprus.

Last week, the Associated Press reported Manafort was on a

$10 million-a-year consulting contract with Deripaska and promised him in a 2005 memo to influence politics and news coverage “to greatly benefit the Putin government.”

“Mr. Manafort cannot confirm the authenticity of the memo cited by AP,” the statement from Manafort’s representatives said. “His representatives believe that Mr. Manafort complied with any applicable reporting laws and note that his relationship with Mr. Deripaska was described contemporaneously in press accounts.”

Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin speaks with Oleg Deripaska, head of “The base element” company at the International Investment Forum in Sochi on Sept. 19, 2008. ILIA PITALEV / AFP-Getty Images file

In a paid advertisement in the Wall Street Journal on Tuesday, Deripaska disputed the AP report and threatened legal action.

“I want to resolutely deny this malicious assertion and lie,” the ad said. “I have never made any commitments or contracts with the obligation or purpose to covertly promote or advance ‘Putin’s Government’ interests anywhere in the world.”

Manafort has repeatedly denied he ever worked for the Russian government.

He has agreed to

appear before the House Intelligence Committee, which is running an inquiry into whether there were ties between Russia and Trump campaign officials and Russia’s effort to influence the 2016 election.