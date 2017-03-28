Committee approves funding for Bibb County jail cameras, software

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County jail could soon have new cameras. Macon-Bibb commissioners approved the money for the cameras in a committee meeting Tuesday morning.

It will cost $654, 310 which will be funded by the 2017 Special Purpose Local Options Sales Tax (SPLOST) bond funds. The jail needs new cameras and software. In fact, some areas don’t even have cameras.

Sheriff David Davis says these upgrades will keep the jail safe.

“We have to keep both the staff safe and the inmates,” said Sheriff Davis. “We have to make sure they have a safe and secure environment. These cameras and surveillance systems really help with that.”

Sheriff Davis says some of the current security equipment is up to 25-years-old.

The Macon-Bibb County commission will have the final say next week.