Commission holds off on Animal Welfare resolution

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb County commissioners decided to table a resolution that would allow Mayor Robert Reichert to look into the operations of the Macon-Bibb Animal Welfare.

The county would get an idea of whether there are any groups that would be able to take over the adoption and spay and neuter program. This would help reduce the county’s budget.

Some animal welfare supporters were at the Tuesday morning meeting and believe the county needs to dig a little deeper.

“They need to look at the budget, they need to look at what non-essential items that maybe we don’t need to be spending as a county and then use that money to make the people that they are suggesting to full time employees,” said Animal Welfare volunteer, Mendy Harrison.

Commissioner Mallory Jones suggested promoting a couple part-time employees to full-time.

The resolution is just aimed to explore different options, not make any decisions. Commissioners will revisit the resolution in the next couple of weeks.