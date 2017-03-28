Barnesville artist creates Macon-inspired chalk art

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Several artists, including one from Georgia, are putting sidewalk chalk to good use.

Andrew Patrick Henry from Barnesville was in town to paint incredibly detailed murals around downtown Macon.

He had help from other artists from across the country.

The project’s called the East to West Art Walk.

The Community Foundation of Central Georgia awarded an $18,000 grant as part of the Downtown Challenge.

I think public art is important,” said Henry. “It’s going to bring community, culture, class, of course, and money to Macon. I think it’s going to bring people in. People love art.”

Two of the murals are outside the Macon Marriott facing Coliseum Drive, and in the rear parking lot of the Macon Telegraph building on the corner of MLK and Riverside Drive.

They depict the city’s music history, including Otis Redding, Little Richard, and Duane Allman.

But hurry up if you want to get an up close and personal look, rain could wash it all away before you know it.