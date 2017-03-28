Ahmed Kathrada, Anti-Apartheid Leader, Dies at 87

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Image: Ahmed Kathrada, anti-apartheid activist and close friend of former South African President Nelson Mandela poses in his house in Johannesburg on July 16, 2012.

Ahmed Kathrada, anti-apartheid activist and close friend of former South African President Nelson Mandela poses in his house in Johannesburg on July 16, 2012. Stephane De Sakutin / AFP – Getty Images, File

Tributes poured in for Kathrada, who was released from prison in October 1989 at the age of 60.

“Comrade Kathy was a gentle, humane and humble soul. He was a determined revolutionary who gave his entire life to the liberation struggle in our country,” said Tourism Minister Derek Hanekom.

Kathrada was born on August 21, 1929, to Indian immigrant parents in a small town in northwestern South Africa.

He was arrested on the outskirts of Johannesburg in July, 1963 when the police swooped on Liliesleaf Farm in the suburb or Rivonia, where he was meeting with and others “banned” by the apartheid government.

Their arrest led to the Rivonia trial in which eight accused, including Mandela, were sentenced to life imprisonment with hard labor.

After his release from prison, Kathrada was a member of parliament and he married anti-apartheid activist Barbara Hogan, who herself had been sentenced to 10 years in jail for high treason against the apartheid government in 1982.

Image: President Nelson Mandela talks to fellow veteran politician Ahmed Kathrada before Mandela's address to Parliament in Cape Town March 2, 1999.

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

12 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Infamous Terrorist 'Carlos the Jackal' Gets Third Life Sentence
Read More»
40 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Why Russians Are in 'Hand-Grenade Range' of U.S. Troops in Syria
Read More»
2 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Russian Meddling in U.S. Election Possibly an 'Act of War': Cheney
Read More»
﻿
More News»
More News»