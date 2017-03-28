A Biker Druid-Warrior Named 'King Arthur' Holds Court at Stonehenge

King Arthur Uther Pendragon, left, and Merlin speak beside his motorcycle at Stonehenge on March 20. Carolina Reid / NBC News

Among his followers is Merlin, a 44-year-old from west London who gave up his life as a construction worker to follow the religious order.

Formally known as Jason, he’s swapped his hard hat and overalls for a white robe, wizard’s beard and a ceremonial staff topped with a large quartz crystal.

“I’ve been coming here since 1981,” he said in almost hushed tones. “It’s very different to the city, much more peaceful.”

Despite the pre-dawn calm, Arthur seems to relish his adversarial relationship with the authorities. And he said he has no plans to yield this battle any time soon.

“Stonehenge is always under threat from something or other,” he added. “And there’s hopefully someone who’s going to fight to keep it right.”

Until Arthur’s next incarnation, that someone is him.

Druids and tourists participate in a ceremony at Stonehenge on March 20. Carolina Reid / NBC News