Why Russian Protesters Are Carrying Rubber Ducks and Sneakers

Protesters gather in St. Petersburg on Sunday. Dmitri Lovetsky / AP

Russia certainly has a host of problems, including an economic downturn prompted in part by sanctions leveled after Crimea and the fall in global oil prices.

This has been keenly felt among the country’s younger generation, Ekaterina Schulmann, a political scientist at Moscow’s RANEPA academy, told NBC News on Monday.

“Russia is universally seen as a country of poor people, but what matters is not so much income level as the dynamics,” she said.

Before the latest downturn, she added, “people’s disposable real incomes have been steadily growing for the last 15 years. We’re not used to getting poorer when we were yesterday.”

Schulmann said that “the web-savvy young are especially worried about the absence of career prospects and opportunities of social and political self-expression.”

6. What is the Kremlin’s next move?

The Russian government usually issues harsh dismissals of any political demands, but Sunday was different.

Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov didn’t write off the protesters’ claims, instead saying Monday that “the slogans, the proposals and criticism voiced will be taken into account.”

This sea change may have something to do with next year’s elections, and Putin needing the youth vote.

“You just don’t do a festival of repression ahead of the elections, when you need these votes,” Schulmann said.

However, pressure is likely to be applied randomly to some of the protesters, according to experts.

Navalny’s office was raided by security services, and the head of his staff was charged with extremism.

The opposition leader was fined $350 and jailed for 15 days.

However, polls suggest that were Navalny to run against Putin, he would likely lose by a sizable margin.

7. What is the U.S. saying about the rallies?

The State Department denounced the crackdown in Moscow and demanded the release of the peaceful protesters, and the European Union has voiced similar calls.

Kremlin spokesman Peskov promptly rejected those demands Monday.

But America’s verbal intervention will likely only harm the protest, allowing the Kremlin to paint the protesters as naïve kids incited by Washington, according to Nikolai Petrov, an expert on Russian politics with the prestigious Higher School of Economics in Moscow.

However, this does not solve the underlying problems that brought people to the streets.

“The protest on weekend showed that the people still care about politics and are finding ways to channel discontent,” Petrov said. “The Kremlin’s tactics of simply ignoring corruption scandals is not working anymore.”