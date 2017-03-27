'When a Cop Lies': How Graft Fuels Wrongful Convictions

A woman walks past a closed business in East Cleveland, Ohio. Tony Dejak / AP

That revelation prompted the Conviction Integrity Unit to review all of the officers’ work since 2011. They came up with dozens of suspect cases. In some, the officers cited the use of confidential informants without proving their existence. In others money used for undercover drug purchases or money seized in arrests or raids, was not properly logged, raising questions about where the cash ended up.

Each of the defendants, like Blackshaw, had pleaded guilty. Now they were all eligible to have their cases dismissed.

Some of the victims had likely committed drug offenses. But because the entire process was corroded, the cases could no longer be defended in court. Justice required their dismissal.

“We didn’t go all the way to determine whether they were factually innocent or not,” Torres said. “We were convinced that they were legally innocent, and that’s enough for us.”

Search for victims

So far, authorities have identified 43 people whose convictions deserved to be tossed. But in order for that to happen, they or a lawyer representing them needs to appear in court to ask a judge to dismiss the charges.

Working with the county public defender’s office, they’ve only been able to dismiss convictions for 22 people, Torres said. They’ve tracked down a couple of others who are expected to appear in court soon. The rest either haven’t been found or don’t want to come forward.

In each case, defense lawyers have insisted on protecting the victim’s right to sue for damages. But whether they get any award remains to be seen.

Blackshaw, out of prison for more than a year, says he’s trying to start a commercial cleaning business. He is grateful to be released, but he lost two years of freedom.

And he is still fighting for the rest of his money.