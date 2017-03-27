For seventh year, Run 2 End Alzheimer’s raising money for research

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The annual Run 2 End Alzheimer’s is rolling out some exciting new upgrades at this year’s race.

John Rowlands, the race director, came on 41Today to talk about the event.

He says for the first time, the race will be chip timed. That’s an important addition for the more serious runners who are looking to run a good time. Also new this year, two person team races! A husband and wife can compete together or a parent and child.

One thing that hasn’t changed this year is Rowland’s goal for the event, which is to raise money and awareness for Alzheimer’s. He’s proud to say the event has raised more than $100,000 the past 6 years combined.

The race is Saturday, April 1 starting at 7 a.m. at Landings Point Plaza. There is both a 5k and 10.5k race.

To register, or for more information, visit http://www.run2endalz.org/.