Possible speed limit reductions on four Macon streets

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb Commissioner Elaine Lucas wants drivers to slow down.

“This community is not that large that we have to have people speeding everywhere they go,” said Lucas.

Lucas is sponsoring a resolution that would lower the 35 miles per hour speed limit on Oglethorpe street, Hazel Street, Montpelier Avenue and Nottingham Drive.

“The pedestrian safety review board has done extensive research,” said Lucas. “We’ve even visited the sites from a lot of pedestrian accidents and deaths and we’ve determined that these four streets are areas that we need to recommend reduction of the speed down to 25.”

In last year’s speed study, the Macon-Bibb Traffic Engineering Department found out, drivers go about 45 MPH. In a January study, drivers went about 42 MPH on Nottingham Drive.

There haven’t been any deaths on any of the four streets, and Lucas wants to keep it that way.

“We want to make a dent, in not only the speeds, but we want to increase the safety for our citizens,” said Lucas. “We’re them encouraging to get out and walk and bicycle and so all of these things outside, but we have to make sure that it’s safe.”

Lucas says this is the first step to making Macon a safe community for walkers and bicyclists.

“We think that by starting with a few streets at a time and then gradually moving to other streets that also need this as a traffic calming, that we will be able to eventually bring about greater safety.”

Lucas is also working with other leaders to get more street lights in dark areas and cross walks. She said they are working with the Georgia Department of Transportation to make state roads like Gray Highway safer for pedestrians.

The public safety committee will vote on the resolution Tuesday. If passed, it will be presented among the Macon-Bibb county commission within the next week.