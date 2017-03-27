'More Than One' Attacker Shoots 15, Kills One, in Ohio Nightclub Shooting: Cops

Police at a crime scene outside Cameo Nightclub in Cincinnati. John Minchillo / AP

Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley reiterated that the shooting wasn’t terrorism-related, but he said: “To the victims, what difference does that make? They’ve been terrorized by gun violence — innocent victims.”

“People were just going to have a good time and ended up getting shot. That is totally unacceptable,” he said.

Cranley said he got a phone call from Ohio Gov. John Kasich, who had expressed his condolences.

Emergency call logs seen by NBC News indicated that a caller told emergency services at about 1:30 a.m. that a man had been shot in the head but was still breathing.

Assistant Police Chief Paul Neudigate

told NBC affiliate WLWT that several other victims had life-threatening injuries.

“We are in the middle of a very horrific situation that occurred at the nightclub with multiple victims,” Neudigate said. “It’s going to be a long night for our homicide units to investigate.”

Neudigate added that hundreds of people were inside the club, calling it a “chaotic crime scene.”

“Many of them fled, unfortunately. Many of the witnesses fled, but everyone that we can identify is being interviewed,” he said.

Neudigate said the attack was one of the largest shooting cases he has worked on in his 20-plus years with the department.

Kelly Martin of the University of Cincinnati Medical Center confirmed to NBC News that the hospital received eight patients.

She said one patient was in a critical condition, three patients were in a serious condition and four patients were stable.

A map shows the location of Cameo Nightclub in Cincinnati. Google Maps