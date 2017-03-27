Medical Monday: Getting checked for cancer

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – For most children and adults, it’s encouraged to get check by a doctor at least once a year.

Catching cancer early is the best way of beating it.

Aime Clance from Navicent Health came on Daybreak to discuss the importance of getting checked. She says the most obvious reason to get checked is pain or bleeding. In most cases, getting checked isn’t difficult, invasive, or painful. Just ask your doctor!

Clance is also the organizer Navicent’s Free Family Fun Day.

It is a day for parents to bring their kids and enjoy free food, entertainment and free health screenings. There will be glucose screening, BPI and PSA testing and bloody pressure checks.

The event is Saturday, April 8 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Peyton Anderson Cancer Center on First Street in Macon.

For more information, call 478-633-6150.