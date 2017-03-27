Man shot during robbery attempt at Liberty Inn

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man was shot during an attempted robbery at the Liberty Inn Friday night.

Sammie Montgomery, 26, told police a man he only knew as “Shaun” came in his room and started talking to him. Shortly after, two other men came in and started demanding money from Montgomery.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says Montgomery told them all three men were armed.

During the robbery attempt, Montgomery was shot in the buttocks. He was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

If you have any information, contact Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.