Frank Johnson Rec Center re-opens to Unionville community

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Frank Johnson Recreation Center is back and better than ever.

Monday’s grand re-opening was full of emotion for not only his family, but also Unionvile residents.

Before his death in November of 2016, Frank Johnson was a man of the people. Just like the building with his name on it–the late community organizer stood tall in the Unionville neighborhood for many years.

“I know he’s smiling down at us,” said his wife Dorothy Johnson.

Now that the Frank Johnson Recreation Center is re-opened, it will continue to be a place for the people.

“The Frank Johnson Community Center has had a giant foot print in the community for over 30 years,” said Reggie Moore of Macon-Bibb Parks and Recreation.

But it’s more than just another SPLOST project to the Unionville neighborhood.

“Mr. Johnson meant a lot to this community and one of the things he pushed was community involvement,” said Moore.

It was a proud moment for his family and the lives he touched through his work in the community.

“My husband was a lover of people and community and whatever he could do to help someone, he would do it–that’s what it was all about,” Mrs. Johnson recalled.

The building once served as a meeting place for the Unionville Improvement Association formed by Johnson.

“He wanted something better for the children so he got a chance to even host our Unionville improvement association meeting in this particular place,” she continued.

Moore said that now, the $1.8 million building will be a meeting place kids can us freely.

“From a community standpoint, it gives them a safe haven–an opportunity where they can come and learn and enrich–not only to play Basketball but we also have a computer lab where they can take classes,” Moore added.

The center’s upgrades will carry the legacy of Frank Johnson on for more years to come.

Phase one of the project focused mainly on improvements like plumbing mechanical issues. Phase two includes money for a new gym, weight room and upgrades to the playground.