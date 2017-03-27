Arkansas Inmates Say Speedy Execution Pace Violates Rights

Florida’s lethal injection gurney is shown in an undated handout photo. Anonymous / ASSOCIATED PRESS

“It is impossible to represent those clients and do the kind of work that needs to be done at the end of the process,” said Dale Baich, an Arizona assistant federal defender who has worked on death row cases since the 1980s and provided declarative evidence on behalf of the defense. “We had a situation here in Arizona where we had two clients scheduled a week apart, and we had to have two separate teams working on those cases.”

The final issue is more nuanced. The amount of emotional pressure the pace puts on the lawyers who work on these cases is unduly high: multiple mens’ lives rest upon their shoulders in a finite period of time.

“It will be professionally and emotionally impossible for counsel to fully, adequately, and competently represent a client by witnessing his execution and raising challenges (if warranted) while also preparing for the execution of another client either on the same night or within a matter of days,” the complaint states.

A federal judge received the complaint on Monday and will now decide whether to potentially delay the executions with a preliminary injunction and allow the state and the inmates’ lawyers to battle it out in court. Or he/she could dismiss the case outright.

If the judge hears the case, it could delay the executions past the last day of April and cause Arkansas’s midazolam stock to expire.

The Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledg is reviewing the lawsuit from the prisoners, said spokeswoman Jessica Ray.

“She will continue to fully defend Arkansas’s method of executions, and she expects the executions to proceed as scheduled,” said Ray.

The Arkansas governor’s office did not immediately responded to requests for comment.

No matter the result of the complaint, the work load for embroiled defense attorneys will not lessen in the foreseeable future.

“The next two weeks are going to get very intense,” Baich said.