8 Feared Dead in Avalanche Near Mountain Safety Course in Japan

At least eight people are feared dead after an avalanche struck a ski slope north of Tokyo as students participated in mountain climbing safety training Monday morning, according to a local government fire official.

Dozens of high school students and about 12 teachers were at the Nasu Onsen Family Ski Resort, about 120 miles north of Tokyo when the avalanche struck, local media reported.

Eight people have so far been located without any vital signs, Kazuya Nagai, a spokesman for Tochigi Northeast Area Fire Department Operation Center, told NBC News. Officials responded to the scene after a teacher called for emergency help at 9:20 a.m. local time (8:20 p.m. ET).

Two others suffered serious injuries, and 36 people were being treated for non life-threatening injuries, Nagai said.

On Sunday, the local meteorological agency issued an alert warning of up to 12 inches of snowfall overnight Sunday and of possible avalanches.

The ski resort had been closed for the season since last Monday according to its website.

The Tochigi School Board could not be immediately reached for comment.