Russian Opposition Leader Detained by Police During Moscow Protest

Police officers detain anti-corruption campaigner and opposition figure Alexei Navalny during a rally in Moscow. MAXIM SHEMETOV / Reuters

The Sunday protests appear to be one of the largest coordinated outpourings of dissatisfaction since the 2011-12 demonstrations following a fraud-tainted parliamentary election.

The demonstrations are driven by Navalny and focus on his recent claims that Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev has amassed a collection of mansions, yachts and vineyards.

Some demonstrators have showed up with their faces painted green, a reference to a recent attack on Navalny when an assailant threw a green anti-septic liquid onto his face.

It is not the first time Navalny has been in trouble with the police, just last month being

convicted for embezzling 16 million rubles ($270,000) in 2009.

At the time Navalny said the conviction was a bid to stop him challenging Vladimir Putin’s party in the upcoming elections. People with criminal convictions are ineligible to run for office in Russia.