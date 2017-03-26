Russian Opposition Leader Detained by Police During Moscow Protest

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Image: Police officers detain anti-corruption campaigner and opposition figure Alexei Navalny during a rally in Moscow, Russia

Police officers detain anti-corruption campaigner and opposition figure Alexei Navalny during a rally in Moscow. MAXIM SHEMETOV / Reuters

The Sunday protests appear to be one of the largest coordinated outpourings of dissatisfaction since the 2011-12 demonstrations following a fraud-tainted parliamentary election.

The demonstrations are driven by Navalny and focus on his recent claims that Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev has amassed a collection of mansions, yachts and vineyards.

Some demonstrators have showed up with their faces painted green, a reference to a recent attack on Navalny when an assailant threw a green anti-septic liquid onto his face.

It is not the first time Navalny has been in trouble with the police, just last month being

convicted for embezzling 16 million rubles ($270,000) in 2009.

At the time Navalny said the conviction was a bid to stop him challenging Vladimir Putin’s party in the upcoming elections. People with criminal convictions are ineligible to run for office in Russia.

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

3 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Coalition Airstrikes Hit Mosul Location Where Scores of Civilians Were Killed: CENTCOM
Read More»
5 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
'At Least' 14 People Shot at Cincinnati Nightclub, One Dead
Read More»
Why North Korea Missile Failure Won't Stop It Trying to Strike U.S.
5 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Why North Korea Missile Failure Won't Stop It Trying to Strike U.S.
Read More»
﻿
More News»
More News»