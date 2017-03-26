Hundreds Detained in Moscow Protest, Including Opposition Leader

MOSCOW — Russian police detained opposition leader Alexei Navalny in central Moscow on Sunday at a rally Navalny had called to protest corruption.

A Reuters reporter saw police detain Navalny on Moscow’s Tverskaya Street and put him in a police truck. Hundreds of opposition protesters crowded around the police van and tried to prevent it from taking him away.

A tweet from Navalny’s account after the incident said: “Guys, I’m all right. Don’t try to break me out. Go on walking down the Tverskaya. Our topic today is fight against corruption.”

Russian protesters denouncing government corruption had gathered across Russia, and some scuffled with police.

The protests Sunday appear to be one of the largest coordinated outpourings of dissatisfaction since the 2011-12 demonstrations following a fraud-tainted parliamentary election.

The demonstrations, driven by Navalny, focus on his recent claims that Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev has amassed a collection of mansions, yachts and vineyards.

Moscow police told the TASS news agency that the number of people detained was “more than 500.” Police said those detained will face “administrative prosecution,” or fines and arrests.

But the final tally of those detained in Moscow was 700, according to the human rights monitoring group OVD-Info.

Image: Police detain a demonstrator at a rally Sunday in central Moscow. Maxim Shipenkov / EPA

Navalny’s press secretary, Kira Yarmush,

said on Twitter that people at his office had been detained and that Leonid Volkov, the head of the office and co-founder of Navalny’s unregistered Party of Progress, was facing extremism charges.

Some demonstrators have showed up with their faces painted green, a reference to a recent attack on Navalny when an assailant threw a green antiseptic liquid onto his face.

It isn’t the first time Navalny has been in trouble with the police. Just last month, he was

convicted of embezzling 16 million rubles ($270,000) in 2009.

At the time, Navalny said the conviction was an effort to stop him from challenging President Vladimir Putin’s party in coming elections. People with criminal convictions are ineligible to run for office in Russia.