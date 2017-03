Smoke rises over the city during clashes between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, in Mosul. KHALID AL-MOUSILY / Reuters

March could prove to be the deadliest month for civilians at the hands of U.S. airstrikes since the war began, potentially taking the tally to more than 1,000 civilians killed.

The United Nations expressed profound concern on Saturday over the reports.

“We are stunned by this terrible loss of life,” Lise Grande, the humanitarian coordinator for Iraq, said in a statement.