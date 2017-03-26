'At Least' 14 People Shot at Cincinnati Nightclub, One Dead

One person has been killed and at least fourteen others shot at the Cameo Nightclub in Cincinnati according to local police.

NBC’s WLWT reported the shooting was reported at 1 a.m. at the club on 4601 Kellogg Avenue.

Assistant Police Chief Paul Neudigate told WLWT that several of the victims have life-threatening injuries.

“We are in the middle of a very horrific situation that occurred at the nightclub with multiple victims,” Neudigate said. “It’s going to be a long night for our homicide units to investigate.”

Neudigate added that hundreds of people were inside of the nightclub at the time of the shooting, and called it a “chaotic crime scene.”

“Many of them fled, unfortunately. Many of the witnesses fled, but everyone that we can identify is being interviewed,” he said.

Neudigate added that Sunday morning’s shooting was one of the largest shooting cases that he has worked in his 20 plus years with the department.

Pet. Sgt. Eric Franz of Cincinnati Police told NBC News “At least 14 people have been shot, 1 of them has succumbed to their injuries.”

“They have been transported to four local hospitals. Nothing to add at this point about circumstances of shooting. There are multiple witnesses to interview.”

Kelly Martin of the University of Cincinnati Medical Center confirmed to NBC News that their hospital received 8 patients from the incident.

She would not say if they were gunshot victims and was unable to comment if the hospital expects to receive more victims.

This is a developing situation, more to follow.

Map shows the location of the Cameo Nightclub Google Maps