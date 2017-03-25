London Attack: Fundraising Site Criticized for Profiting From Fund for Murdered Cop

Police Constable Keith Palmer. London Metropolitan Police via EPA

Just Giving confirmed they would not waive the five per cent fee but said they had given a donation of £10,000 to the fund. They added that all the charitable causes they host online are “deserving”.

It comes as police confirmed two men are still being held in connection with the attack, while seven of the 11 people arrested have been released with no further action.

Police are trying to establish whether

British attacker Khalid Masood — born Adrian Russell Ajao — acted alone.

The 52-year-old killed an

American tourist, a police officer and two others outside the Houses of Parliament on Wednesday.

Two women — a 32-year-old arrested in Manchester and 39-year-old arrested in east London — have been released on bail until dates in late March, police said.

Officers confirmed the two men still in custody are a 58-year-old and a 27-year-old from Birmingham.

Key Facts: Khalid Masood

Born Adrian Russell Ajao

He is British

He was born in Kent, a county east of London

He was 52-years-old

He had multiple aliases including Adrian Elms

Meanwhile the Saudi Embassy in London told Associated Press that Masood had spent time in Saudi Arabia between 2005 and 2006 and again between 2008 and 2009, teaching English.

He visited again for six days in March 2015, according to Associated Press.

The embassy also told the news agency Masood had a work visa and wasn’t tracked by Saudi security services and did not have a criminal record in the country.

Key Facts: London Parliament Attack