Killer Turned Peacemaker Leaves Divided Legacy

Martin McGuinness at a news conference in June of 1972 in Derry. Leif Skoogfors / Getty Images

The IRA murdered, yet more than one adversary spoke of McGuinness’ courage in war and peace. Terrorists could detonate dozens of bombs in Belfast in a few hours, yet often telephoned warnings to clear people from the path of an explosion.

McGuinness was a non-drinking, churchgoing Irish revolutionary who supported English soccer team Manchester United and later became a fly-fishing grandfather and a passionate peacemaker.

Irish Times columnist Fintan O’Toole

rounded up the man’s complexity when he wrote that McGuinness had been “a mass killer … whose personal amiability has been essential to the peace process.”

O’Toole concludes: “If he were not a ruthless and unrepentant exponent of violence, he would never have become such a key figure in bringing violence to an end.”