Dems Take Aim at Trump Transparency With 'MAR-A-LAGO' Act

U.S. President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump walk to pose for a photograph before attending dinner at Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., February 11, 2017. CARLOS BARRIA / Reuters

Trump has used the Florida country club to meet with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, members of his cabinet and other leaders

at a premium cost to taxpayers.

A senior White House official told NBC News that Trump plans

to host Chinese President Xi Jinping at the club next month. But under current rules, he wouldn’t have to disclose that.

“If the Trump administration isn’t going to continue a practice that was widely lauded by leaders across the political spectrum, Congress should mandate disclosure to guarantee public access to the visitor log records,” said John Wonderlich, executive director of the Sunlight Foundation, a government transparency watchdog group.

Taxpayers are “entitled to know what private parties are moving in and out of there.”

And mandating disclosure is what the MAR-A-LAGO Act intends to do, say the Democrats who introduced it: Sens. Tom Udall of New Mexico, Tom Carper of Delaware, and Sheldon Whitehouse and Jack Reed, both of Rhode Island, as well as Rep. Mike Quigley of Illinois.

Earlier this month, the four senators and other Democratic colleagues wrote an official letter to the president demanding the publication of the visitor logs. In February, Udall and Whitehouse also inquired about who was buying access to Trump through the purchase of a Mar-a-Lago membership.

But there’s been no response from the White House, they say. A White House spokeswoman and the National Republican Senatorial Committee did not immediately respond to requests for comment about the bill.

“The American people need to know who has access to the White House if we’re going to ‘drain the swamp’. So far, all we’ve seen from the President is murk,” Whitehouse said in a statement. “His Administration has stonewalled congressional requests for information about his advisors and appointees’ conflicts of interest.”

Stonewalling over key transparency details is a common occurrence in the Trump administration, according to these Democratic lawmakers, many of whom have consistently asked for the president to release his tax returns.

The visitor logs would be a productive step in growing public confidence and trust, the Democrats added.

Observers say they’re not holding out hope the president or his White House will comply or want to voluntarily release the logs.

“I think that’s wishful thinking,” Painter said. “I think it will only happen if the law passed.”