China Plans a Megacity the Size of New England

Beijing, Tianjian and Heibei region will make up the megalopolis. Google Maps

With high-speed rail links, residents of Chongli county — one of the hosts of the 2022 Winter Olympics — will be able to get to Beijing in just 50 minutes. Today the trip takes between three and four hours by car.

According to a strategy detailed in a report released Wednesday, the megalopolis is one of three key projects aimed at boosting China’s economy over the next 100 years along with the Yangtze River Delta Economic Region led by Shanghai in the south, and the “One Belt, One Road” program in the west created to promote China’s trading links with Asia, Europe and Africa.

While it is supposed to become a motor for innovation and growth within China, some experts think Jing-Ji-Ji could also become a model of sustainable growth for the rest of the country and the world.

“All eyes are on the Jing-Jin-Ji region as a testing ground for innovative solutions,” according to an October 2015 report by the

Paulson Institute, a think-tank founded by former U.S. Treasury Secretary Henry Paulson, Jr.

Hebei, China’s most industrialized and polluted province and the main source of smog in Beijing, also has strong winds and higher than average sunlight. This could translate into wind and solar power and ease its transition to low-carbon manufacturing.

People wait for a bus to Beijing in Yanjiao, Hebei province. Damir Sagolj / Reuters

Lu Xiangzhou, a native of Handan city which will be part of Jing-Jin-Ji region, has already seen the promise of the new megacity. The 31-year-old entrepreneur has pooled about $1.5 million of investment capital with other partners to set up an incubator company in the free-trade zone.

“We nurture start-ups, provide them with half-year free rent in the beginning, and if they become viable businesses or get listed in the stock market, we can take up to five percent ownership,” he said.