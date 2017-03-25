CENTCOM Investigates Whether U.S. Airstrikes Killed 200 Civilians In Mosul

Smoke rises over the city during clashes between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, in Mosul. KHALID AL-MOUSILY / Reuters

“We are stunned by this terrible loss of life,” Lise Grande, the humanitarian coordinator for Iraq, said in a statement.

The dramatic uptick forced Airwars — a monitoring group which notes casualty numbers — to stop tracking Russian strikes and only focus on U.S. and coalition strikes that result in civilian casualty claims.

For the first time since Moscow’s intervention in Syria, claims of civilian casualty deaths caused by the coalition outstripped claims against Russia, according to Airwars.

A senior defense official denied that there had been any change in rules of engagement, which are meant to minimize civilian casualties in Iraq and Syria.

Residents carry the body of several people killed during fights between Iraq security forces and Islamic State on the western side of Mosul. Felipe Dana / AP

The

U.S.-backed offensive to drive Islamic State out of Mosul, now in its sixth month, has recaptured most of the city. The eastern side and about half of the west is under Iraqi control.

But according to Reuters advances have stuttered in the last two weeks as fighting enters the narrow alleys of the Old City.