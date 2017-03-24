Why We Should Be Skeptical of ISIS' London Attack Claims

LONDON — ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack in London this week, likely hoping to project the image of a powerful extremist organization capable of hitting the very heart of Western cities anywhere in the world.

In reality, ISIS is suffering big losses at home and hemorrhaging territory in Iraq and Syria in the face of a U.S.-backed assault.

In the face of these setbacks, the group is trying to stay relevant by urging supporters in the West to carry out acts of low-tech terrorism — and taking the credit when they happen, according to analysts.

Very few ISIS-linked attacks were actually directed or carried out by the group’s operatives, the rare examples coming in Paris, Brussels, and Tunisia.

Some attackers pledged alliance to ISIS beforehand, such as San Bernardino shooter Tashfeen Malik and Paris grocery-store attacker Amedy Coulibaly.

But, there is no evidence — yet — that 52-year-old Khalid Masood acted in the name of ISIS when he drove a car down a London bridge and stabbed a police officer to death.

ISIS described him as a “soldier” of the caliphate who “carried out the operation in response to calls to target the people of coalition nations.” But it hasn’t offered any evidence that it even knew the incident was coming, according to Charlie Winter, a senior research fellow at the International Centre for the Study of Radicalisation and Political Violence, known as ICSR, a London-based think tank

“ISIS is trying to capitalize on the incident but the claim of responsibility itself gives no details about the act,” he told NBC News. “That suggests ISIS knows nothing more about it than we do.”

Of course this could change. Following previous incidents, videos have emerged showing the attacker pledging allegiance to ISIS. But nothing like this has happened following this week’s events in London.

“The degree to which [the ISIS claim of responsibility] reveals a substantial connection or not has yet to be uncovered,” added Raffaello Pantucci, Director of International Security Studies at the Royal United Services Institute, known as RUSI.

