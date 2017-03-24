Trump to Announce Approval of Controversial Oil Pipeline

President Donald Trump will announce the approval Friday of the Keystone XL oil pipeline, a senior administration official told NBC News, setting in motion the controversial project.

Days after taking office, Trump signed an executive order to revive construction of the $8 billion pipeline, saying it would create jobs and serve the nation’s energy interests. It was a stark turnaround from the Obama administration, which rejected the project in 2015 over its potential impact on the environment and a concern for climate change.

“The regulatory process in this country has become a tangled up mess,” Trump said in January, when he also signed an executive order for the expedited approval of the heavily protested Dakota Access Pipeline.

Trump at the time ordered the State Department to make a permitting decision within 60 days from when the project’s builder, Calgary-based TransCanada, submitted its request. The request was made Feb. 10.

The State Department, which had to weigh the national interests for the project, said Friday it formally signed off on the permit. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, the former ExxonMobil CEO, recused himself from any deliberations because of the energy company’s investment in producing oil from Canada.

Once completed, officials say, the 1,700-mile pipeline would carry 830,000 barrels of oil per day from Canada into the U.S., first through Montana and ending at refineries on the Texas Gulf Coast.

A State Department environmental impact statement says 3,900 construction jobs would be created over two years, although there would be only 50 permanent positions once the pipeline is in operation. The department also said 42,100 indirect jobs would be created during construction related to food, housing and other services for workers.

TransCanada initially applied for a permit for the project in 2008, but it continually stalled after repeated legal disputes and political wrangling in Washington. Obama vetoed three bills that sought to approve the Keystone XL pipeline.

Demonstrators in front of the White House celebrate President Barack Obama’s blocking of the Keystone XL oil pipeline on Nov. 6, 2015. ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP – Getty Images

In 2015, when then-Secretary of State John Kerry advised against the project, he said it would negatively impact energy security, fail to lower gas prices for American consumers and be marginally beneficial to the economy.

Environmental groups, meanwhile, have vowed to continue blocking the project in court, and protesters with 350.org and the Sierra Club planned to rally in front of the White House on Friday afternoon.

“Keystone XL is all risk and no reward for the American people,” Rhea Suh, president of the Natural Resources Defense Council, said in a statement. “It remains, and always will be, a threat to our land, water and climate. Today’s decision can never change those facts.”