Trump on Health Care Bill's Failure: 'We Were Very Close'

In the aftermath of his first major legislative defeat, President Donald Trump is standing by his team, preaching confidence in House Speaker Paul Ryan and is still convinced of eventual Obamacare’s downfall.

“We were very close,” he told reporters Friday afternoon after the health care vote was pulled. The lack of bipartisan support made passing the legislation difficult, Trump conceded, saying that with no Democrat support, the health care overhaul couldn’t pass.

But the man who sold himself to America as a deal maker, predicted another moment for negotiation —albeit far off in the legislative calendar. He returned to his early prescriptions that Obamacare would “explode” and, after a “very bad year”, that would eventually push Democrats back to the negotiating table.

“I believe Democrats will come to us and say ‘look lets get together and get a great health care bill or plan that’s really great for the people of our country’ and I think that’s gonna happen,” Trump said, flanked by Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price and Vice President Mike Pence. Both Pence and Price received praise from the president for their work on the bill, both legislatively and on whipping votes.

Though Trump has never been afraid to point fingers at members of his own party, his comments were those of unity for fellow Republicans — even those who wouldn’t follow him on his first major legislative foray as president.

The president praised Ryan for his “very, very hard” work on the legislation. He called members of the tough-to-wrangle House Freedom Caucus “friends of mine,” despite voicing his disappointment — and surprise — that Republicans didn’t fall in line behind him to pass the health care overhaul.

The president’s comments come as Republican efforts to repeal and replace Obamacare failed, with the White House and GOP leadership unable to wrangle enough votes to follow through on the GOP’s years-long promise to get rid of the health care law.

The revised version of the measure was dealt an additional blow when the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office found the GOP plan would save less money and still leave 24 million more people without insurance.

Trump asked Ryan to pull the vote on the bill on Friday, laying blame at the feet of Democrats in an interview with the New York Times moments after making the decision.

In his own press conference, Ryan conceded that Obamacare remains “the law of the land” and that Americans would be “living with Obamacare for the foreseeable future.”

At least 34 Republicans said they planned to vote against the measure or were leaning toward a no vote on the “American Health Care Act,” according to the latest tally by NBC News prior to the measure being pulled.

Democrats cheered the legislative failure as one buoyed by grassroots push back to the Republicans’ plan. At town halls across the country, constituents confronted GOP lawmakers in often emotional showdowns with pointed questions about the measure’s fate.

“The unity of our House Democratic members was a very important message to the country that we are very proud of the Affordable Care Act,” House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi said on Friday. “Today is a great day for our country, it’s a victory , what happened on the floor was a victory for the American people.”

Former Secretary of State, Hillary Clinton, Trump’s rival in the 2016 presidential contest, declared the outcome “a victory for all Americans” in a Tweet Friday afternoon.

Former President Barack Obama’s spokesperson, Kevin Lewis tweeted an old picture of the leader in the Oval Office showing off a move as news of the measure’s failure was reported. Just a day earlier, Obama issued a statement extolling the benefits of the law — his signature health care reform achievement.

Trump said his administration would now turn its attention toward a topic he was very excited about.

“Now we’re gonna go for tax reform,” he told reporters. “Which I’ve always liked.”