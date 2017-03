Joaquin, 36, a chef from Guatemala who says he was deported from the United States, leans on a section of the border fence separating Mexico and the United States, in Tijuana, Mexico. EDGARD GARRIDO / Reuters

“I’ve tried to cross so many times that the (U.S.) border guards even got to know me, but I never made it back,” said Joaquin, who makes a living by collecting trash in Tijuana that he tries to sell to a local recycling plant.